Joe Biden Says He Would Consider a Republican for his Runningmate
Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate. This was after a woman told Biden that if he is the nominee, he will "have to pull out all the stops." "The answer is I would, but I can't think of one now," Biden replied. "Let me explain that. You know...