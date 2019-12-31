Global  

Joe Biden Says He Would Consider a Republican for his Runningmate

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Joe Biden Says He Would Consider a Republican for his RunningmateExeter, New Hampshire (CNN)Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire on Monday that he would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate, but added, "I can't think of one right now." Biden discussed...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate

Joe Biden Says He Would Consider A Republican Running Mate 00:45

 Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican as a running mate. This was after a woman told Biden that if he is the nominee, he will "have to pull out all the stops." "The answer is I would, but I can't think of one now," Biden replied. "Let me explain that. You know...

Biden says he's open to Republican running mate [Video]Biden says he's open to Republican running mate

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn't 'think of one now.'

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Biden Says He's Open To Picking A Republican As Running Mate [Video]Biden Says He's Open To Picking A Republican As Running Mate

Joe Biden says he's open to picking a Republican as his running mate.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Biden questioned about sharing 2020 ticket with Republican

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden entertained the idea of choosing a Republican as a 2020 running mate as he campaigned Monday — though he...
Seattle Times

Joe Biden says he'd be willing to name a Republican as his 2020 VP nominee – but there's a catch

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would be willing to name a Republican running mate in his bid for president.
FOXNews.com

