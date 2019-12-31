Global  

Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sharapova returns to action in BrisbanePARIS: Former world number one Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild card by organisers, the five-time major winner announced on Monday. The 32-year-old Russian hasn´t played since a first round loss to career-long rival Serena...
Sharapova to return next month as Brisbane wildcard

Sharapova to open 2020 campaign at Brisbane International

