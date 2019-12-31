Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia: Thousands trapped on beach as fires approach

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousand of people have evacuated to a beach in southeast Australia as raging fires encircled communities and cut off roads. A firefighter was killed when a "fire tornado" lifted a fire truck into the air.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year

Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year 00:55

 The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C. So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria [Video]Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands trapped on Australia beach as bushfire hits coastal town

Thousands of holidaymakers and locals were trapped on a beach in fire-ravaged southeast Australia Tuesday, as blazes ringed a popular tourist area leaving no...
France 24

Thousands told to jump into the ocean as Australia's raging fires approached

The sun didn't rise on New Year's Eve. The summer morning in a small beach town on the east coast of Australia looked like a winter's night.  That black sky...
Mashable


Tweets about this

ThyGeekGoddess

👑🆘Bratolitionist Blackwell♊️♋ RT @TeahCartel: Thousands of people trapped on a beach as bushfire rages toward them in Australia. Send them some vibes my peeps.💔 26 seconds ago

Js87958738

J.s Thousands trapped on Australia beach encircled by fire https://t.co/nbbf3bR9Bv 1 minute ago

Ro427_So

Bjorn Bozolino RT @RT_com: ‘Utterly surreal’: Thousands trapped on Australian beach by massive fire, turning skies RED & raining embers (PHOTOS, VIDEO) #… 3 minutes ago

SufferForMe2018

Suffer For Me RT @GrahameLucas: Thousands trapped on Australia beach as bushfire hits coastal town https://t.co/nsAUtcep5f 4 minutes ago

braddollvet

Brad Dollevoet “Thousands trapped on Australia beaches encircled by fire” - This is crazy. We must work harder to combat climate c… https://t.co/X1JptVBtEo 6 minutes ago

johnnyh92539958

johnnyho ‘Utterly surreal’: Thousands trapped on Australian beach by massive fire, turning skies RED & raining embers (PHOTO… https://t.co/soy0oTepdI 6 minutes ago

lukajones

Luka Jones RT @chelseaperetti: Thousands of people trapped on a beach as bushfire rages toward them in Australia https://t.co/xdRdOfRdOx 6 minutes ago

Vazelakis_S

Stelios T. Vazelakis This human & planet tragic God bless Thousands trapped on a beach as Australia wildfires rage https://t.co/XyeZdDJRde 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.