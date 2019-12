Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan McRae scored a season-high 29 points, Garrison Mathews had a career-high 28 and Ian Mahinmi added a career-best 25 as the depleted Washington Wizards beat the Miami Heat 123-105 on Monday night. With the Wizards minus All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and five other key members of their rotation, they got […]