Greta Thunberg tells David Attenborough his nature films inspired her

SBS Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough via video link, praising him for inspiring
News video: Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough 00:33

 Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET). The...

Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype [Video]Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype

Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype. The 16-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee discussed issues of public perception with the 93-year-old TV presenter, while they both thanked each other..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration [Video]Thunberg meets Attenborough, an inspiration

In an interview for BBC radio&apos;s Today program, for which she was the guest editor, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to legendary conservationist Sir David Attenborough via video..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published


Greta Thunberg met David Attenborough for the first time. Here's what they talked about.

What happened when 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg met 93-year-old natural historian Sir David Attenborough? Well, for starters, they talked about...
Mashable

Activist Greta Thunberg and veteran naturalist David Attenborough have united to call for change

Climate champions Greta Thunberg, 16, and David Attenborough, 93, have joined forces on UK radio, calling for governments to step up action on climate change.
SBS


