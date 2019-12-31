Global  

Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon.
