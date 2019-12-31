Global  

Vale comedy musician with Monty Python and Bonzo Dog Doo-dah Band

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Eric Idle invited Neil Innes to warm up the audience on Monty Python’s Flying Circus and he quickly became the troupe’s chief musical collaborator.
News video: Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75 00:58

 Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December...

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

LONDON (AP) — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed. The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday...
