The Age Sport Trying to squeeze the best players into a world XI ... "about as much fun as facing Jofra Archer bowling down hill… https://t.co/enAl8SS9em 51 minutes ago South African News You're out: Warner, Starc overlooked in our 2019 Test team of the year - The Age https://t.co/ajBcNNO0s1 4 hours ago Daniel Cherny 📰 RT @theagesport: The 2019 Test team of the year. Two leading Australians left out! Have your say at @Pierik_AgeSport makes the big calls ht… 4 hours ago The Age Sport The 2019 Test team of the year. Two leading Australians left out! Have your say at @Pierik_AgeSport makes the big c… https://t.co/OsMrHuiq3i 5 hours ago