Perkins’ brilliant Virginia run ends with Orange Bowl loss

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 40 minutes ago )

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Perkins’ last game at Virginia was a loss. It shouldn’t be how he gets remembered. Perkins’ college career ended Monday night, when the Cavaliers were defeated 36-28 by Florida at the Orange Bowl. His numbers were stellar, as usual — 28 of 40 passing with four touchdowns, his 323 […] 👓 View full article

