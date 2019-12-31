Global  

Perkins’ brilliant Virginia run ends with Orange Bowl loss

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Perkins’ last game at Virginia was a loss. It shouldn’t be how he gets remembered. Perkins’ college career ended Monday night, when the Cavaliers were defeated 36-28 by Florida at the Orange Bowl. His numbers were stellar, as usual — 28 of 40 passing with four touchdowns, his 323 […]
WEB EXTRA: Orange Bowl CEO Discusses Florida-Virginia Game

CBS4's Mike Cugno went one-on-one with Orange Bowl CEO Eric Poms about this year's bowl game.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:23


