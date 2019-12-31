Global  

Mallacoota: Where Australia's bushfires turned day to night

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousands of people fled to the beach in Mallacoota, Victoria as fires approached the town.
Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record [Video]Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record

A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales for the second time in two months as extreme heat and strong winds fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published


Thousands trapped on Australia beach encircled by fire

As many as four thousand people are trapped on the foreshore of the encircled seaside town of Mallacoota, as smoke turned day to night and the authorities said...
IndiaTimes

