Court won’t reinstate suit over Diet Dr Pepper advertising

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling a soft drink “diet” isn’t a weight-loss promise, a federal appeals court said Monday. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to reinstate a class-action lawsuit by a woman who argued that the makers of Diet Dr Pepper committed fraud. Shana Becerra of Santa Rosa argued […]



