Court won’t reinstate suit over Diet Dr Pepper advertising

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling a soft drink “diet” isn’t a weight-loss promise, a federal appeals court said Monday. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to reinstate a class-action lawsuit by a woman who argued that the makers of Diet Dr Pepper committed fraud. Shana Becerra of Santa Rosa argued […]
Diet Dr Pepper does not promise weight loss or deceive consumers: U.S. appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday said the maker of Diet Dr Pepper did not deceive consumers into thinking the soft drink promoted weight loss by including...
Reuters

