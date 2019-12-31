Global  

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to repeat history at Golden Globe Awards 2020?

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to repeat history at Golden Globe Awards 2020?LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston is expected to attend the upcoming Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. Rumours have it that the dashing TV personality would grace the event along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt as the duo has received nominations from the award-giving body. Both the stars are likely to shine together at the glitzy event in the next month, as Jennifer got a nod for her role on 'The Morning Show', while Brad scored a nomination for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time' in Hollywood. But, it is also being...
Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt create 'real bond' after years of split

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Much-talked about exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have created a "real bond" over time as for them, it seems things are...
Sify

Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt show 'real bond' after years of split

Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt show 'real bond' after years of splitWashington DC: Much-talked about exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have created a "real bond" over time as for them, it seems things are going better after...
WorldNews

