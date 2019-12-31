Global  

Military to support Victoria fire response as four remain missing

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The military will provide support for the response to Victoria's bushfires, with four people missing in the blazes.
'No red tape': Military to support Victoria fire response as taskforce oversees recovery

Victoria's recovery efforts will be overseen by a specially formed taskforce headed by Andrew Crisp, while extra military support has been announced.
SBS

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four states

One firefighter killed as Australian bushfires rip through four statesOne firefighter has died and multiple properties are feared lost after terrifying bushfires driven by extreme weather conditions swept across four Australian...
WorldNews


