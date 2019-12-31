South Australia fires expected to merge, fears of homes lost in Tasmania
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Two bushfires on South Australia's Kangaroo Island have destroyed about 4000 hectares of scrub while two blazes reached emergency warning level in scorching weather in Tasmania.
The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C. So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been...
