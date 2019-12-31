Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Turkish Airlines and Boeing Co have agreed on compensation for certain losses caused by grounded and undelivered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Turkish airline said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Will Share $125 Million Settlement From Boeing With Employees [Video]Southwest Airlines Will Share $125 Million Settlement From Boeing With Employees

The Dallas-based airline said Thursday it had reached a confidential agreement with Boeing for a portion of financial damages following two fatal crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines and the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:18Published

Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology [Video]Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology

Hudson visited the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the company rebranded itself. CEO Roger Fordyce talked to TheStreet about the company's rebrand, holiday travel, the impact from the..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX

Turkish Airlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker Boeing Co over the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX following two fatal crashes, the carrier said...
Reuters

Southwest Airlines flight attendants ask CEO for financial relief and hiring freeze

The union representing 17,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants asked the airline on Dec. 20 to postpone hiring new FAs until the troubled Boeing 737 Max...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #412 11 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #115 46 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #838 1 hour ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #597 2 hours ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #587 2 hours ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #909 3 hours ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #602 3 hours ago

FlyinAdamBadger

Adam . @TurkishAirlines says reaches compensation deal over @Boeing 737 MAX @BoeingAirplanes @FAANews @ReutersAero… https://t.co/VIFbL5AR20 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.