Ghosn lawyers still in possession of his passports, lawyer says

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn's three passports were held by his lawyers and he could not have used any of them to escape Japan, one of the lawyers told reporters on Tuesday, adding that his client's actions were "inexcusable".
