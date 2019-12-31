Global  

North Korea's Kim to unveil 'new path' in New Year speech after U.S. misses deadline

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearization.
News video: North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall 02:39

 North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

New Year's Eve events in SWFL [Video]New Year's Eve events in SWFL

Here's a look at all of the events happening in SWFL this New Year's Eve.

World Rings In New Year . [Video]World Rings In New Year .

Laura Podesta reports thousands are expected to pack New York's Times Square to ring in 2020.

North Korea's Kim to unveil 'new path' in New Year speech after US misses deadline

In his New Year address, Kim Jong Un is expected to touch upon a wide range of issues from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and...
Zee News Also reported by •Jerusalem Post•Al Jazeera•WorldNews•Reuters•News24

US watching N. Korea closely amid Xmas gift threat: Pompeo

Washington, Dec 31 (IANS) The US was watching North Korea closely and hoping the regime would choose a path of peace as it approaches its year-end deadline for...
Sify Also reported by •Al Jazeera

