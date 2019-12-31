'Persist in 2020': Hong Kong New Year protests start
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters began staging New Year's Eve rallies around the city on Tuesday urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, as police prepared to deploy more than 6,000 officers according to local media.
Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters. Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has...