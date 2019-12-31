Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDSNew Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before demitting office of the Army chief on Tuesday. Answering a question by ANI whether the Army became better equipped to tackle challenges on the Pakistan and China borders under his three years tenure, he said: "Yes, they are better...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News 03:35

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

General Bipin Rawat speaks to the media on demitting office as COAS [Video]General Bipin Rawat speaks to the media on demitting office as COAS

General Bipin Rawat speaks to the media on demitting office as COAS #BipinRawat #cds #GeneralBipinRawat

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Centre creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat

General Bipin Rawat was named India's first CDS on Monday (December 30) just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Maldives congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat for being appointed as India's first CDS

Male [Maldives], Dec 30 (ANI): The Maldives on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Will Chalk Out Strategy After Taking Over, Says General Bipin Rawat on New Role as First Chief of Defence Staf https://t.co/xRp3INVU16 2 hours ago

OfficeOfCDS

General Bipin Rawat RT @worldnewsdotcom: Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS #BipinRawat #CDS #IndianArmy #Army #Genera… 2 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS #BipinRawat #CDS #IndianArmy #Army… https://t.co/bGy697hukg 2 hours ago

Alfa20195

Alfa2019 Will Chalk Out Strategy After Taking Over, Says General Bipin Rawat on New Role as First Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/5ZpIDHFoHO 2 hours ago

ProhladC

Prohlad Chutia Will Chalk Out Strategy After Taking Over, Says General Bipin Rawat on New Role as First Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/AiMD3361hM 3 hours ago

Maj_kHash

aɡˈnɒstɪk Being awarded Will Chalk Out Strategy After Taking Over, Says General Bipin Rawat on New Role as First Chief of De… https://t.co/QwZJZsZB0m 3 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India Will chalk out strategy after taking over: General Rawat on new role https://t.co/rfHJnJax23 4 hours ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Will Chalk Out Strategy After Taking Over, Says General Bipin Rawat on New Role as First Chief of Defence Staff https://t.co/VCsfpgo2up 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.