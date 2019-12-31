Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () New Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before demitting office of the Army chief on Tuesday. Answering a question by ANI whether the Army became better equipped to tackle challenges on the Pakistan and China borders under his three years tenure, he said: "Yes, they are better...
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in...
