The West is used to being loaded at the top. The East, not so much. But a new year is arriving with a new look in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The league will wake up on Wednesday — the first day of 2020 — with six teams with winning percentages of .600 or better, the […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33Published 4 days ago Wednesday's CBSN New York Top Stories An early bitter blast of winter, updates on the deadly Lower East Side explosion trial and New York's raising the smoke age round out today's top stories on CBSN New York at Noon with Dana Tyler. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:48Published on November 13, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Couteaux Hommedesbois "The NBA's East Is Loaded at the Top, and Might Stay That Way" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/fY8Yv3s96f 24 minutes ago Red Bun Football The NBA's East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way https://t.co/mhtiaPv0mo 27 minutes ago Basketball Stuff "The NBA's East Is Loaded at the Top, and Might Stay That Way" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/c6zBUds8dP 44 minutes ago greeen The NBA's East Is Loaded at the Top, and Might Stay That Way - https://t.co/WSXqfomErY 44 minutes ago Nicholas Norman The #NBA’s East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way https://t.co/qS2ZMHKeQ4 51 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: The NBA's East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way https://t.co/defwhbTDCw 1 hour ago Local 4 Sports The NBA's East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way https://t.co/UXLyvlnB1n 1 hour ago Distinct Athlete The NBA’s East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way https://t.co/XGYPnNcyJK https://t.co/Tpi9f4GanT 1 hour ago