Chinese, Russian leaders exchange New Year greetings
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year congratulations on Tuesday, pledging to further cement their countries' close and fruitful partnership. In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended sincere greetings and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people. Pointing out that 2019 is an extraordinary year in the history of the development of China-Russia relations, Xi recalled that in the friendly and celebratory atmosphere on the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, he and Putin jointly announced that China-Russia relations had entered a new era,...
Joe Pina, a 7-year-old Victoria resident, talks about surviving after being hit by a stray bullet during the Fourth of July. Pina says he hopes his story encourages others to keep from using firearms..