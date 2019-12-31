Global  

Emergency warning issued for out-of-control fire in Western Sydney ahead of NYE fireworks

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Following a horror day of bushfires throughout NSW and Victoria, an emergency warning has been issued for a grass fire in Greystanes.
Sydney faces 'catastrophic' fire danger amid record heatwave

*Sydney:* Sydney faced "catastrophic" fire conditions on Saturday as a record heatwave exacerbated more than 100 blazes burning across Australia's most populous...
Mid-Day


Gem Rose 🎼🎶🎵🎶🎵 RT @SBSNews: The NSW bushfire crisis has reached Western Sydney with an emergency warning issued for an out-of-control blaze burning in Gre… 57 seconds ago

dawn lambie RT @fionacrain: The fire is just over 30 kilometres from where Sydney will soon let off fireworks. #nothingtoseehereclover https://t.co/EKP… 11 minutes ago

Elaine McKay RT @verdant2012: Pemmulwuy's Revenge Emergency warning issued for out-of-control fire in Western Sydney ahead of NYE fireworks https://t.c… 21 minutes ago

