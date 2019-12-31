Global  

Uber and Postmates sue California over labour law

FT.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Tech groups challenge move to change employment status of gig economy workers
Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

 Uber Technologies and Postmates Inc. asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law [Video]Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law

The companies say their businesses could suffer if the new law reclassified their drivers as benefit-eligible employees instead of contractors.

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law [Video]Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber Technologies and courier services provider, Postmates have reportedly sued the state of California in federal court over a new law that they say is unconstitutional. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has..

Uber, Postmates Sue California Calling Gig Law Unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has teamed with courier services provider Postmates Inc. to sue California challenging the constitutionality of a new...
Uber and Postmates sue California to block gig economy law

Uber and Postmates sue California to block gig economy lawNew York (CNN Business)Uber and Postmates are suing California over its controversial law to require that many so-called "gig workers" be considered employees...
