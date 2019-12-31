Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ghosn leaves Japan 'to escape injustice'

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
TOKYO: Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday from Lebanon he was not fleeing justice but instead left Japan to avoid "injustice and political persecution" over financial misconduct allegations during his tenure leading the automaker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon [Video]Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published


Tweets about this

jimeaja

Jimena Saldaña RT @AFP: Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's escape to Lebanon leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/JiE0IPTsAu 59 seconds ago

YahooSG

Yahoo Singapore One of Ghosn's lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, confessed he was "dumbfounded" at the news of his client's flight – whi… https://t.co/FrCrtV2KOV 5 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced Read: https://t.co/lvBiyHWac3 https://t.co/t1nEctDLlN 5 minutes ago

kgwatzen

Mokgwathi Jeffrey RT @ewnupdates: Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/92P9kK0ZjT https://t.co/MnW1934jck 10 minutes ago

FarH53633196

FarH RT @fmtoday: Lawyer says he's 'dumbfounded' Ghosn's 3 passports are in firm's possession. #FMTNews #CEO https://t.co/vCQejrYziP 12 minutes ago

frivolousssss

𓃵 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/8ymXXk8kdn https://t.co/TCuhYHJQr2 21 minutes ago

SbowSbow

Ｓｂｏｗ RT @AFP: How could one of the most high-profile tycoons on Earth escape Japan just months before his trial? Carlos Ghosn's escape leaves Ja… 22 minutes ago

Naharnet

Naharnet Ghosn's Escape Leaves Japan Red-Faced https://t.co/vHa9XxjhLX 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.