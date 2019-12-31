Ghosn leaves Japan 'to escape injustice'

Jimena Saldaña RT @AFP: Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's escape to Lebanon leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/JiE0IPTsAu 59 seconds ago Yahoo Singapore One of Ghosn's lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, confessed he was "dumbfounded" at the news of his client's flight – whi… https://t.co/FrCrtV2KOV 5 minutes ago Times of India Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced Read: https://t.co/lvBiyHWac3 https://t.co/t1nEctDLlN 5 minutes ago Mokgwathi Jeffrey RT @ewnupdates: Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/92P9kK0ZjT https://t.co/MnW1934jck 10 minutes ago FarH RT @fmtoday: Lawyer says he's 'dumbfounded' Ghosn's 3 passports are in firm's possession. #FMTNews #CEO https://t.co/vCQejrYziP 12 minutes ago 𓃵 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Ghosn's escape leaves Japan red-faced https://t.co/8ymXXk8kdn https://t.co/TCuhYHJQr2 21 minutes ago Ｓｂｏｗ RT @AFP: How could one of the most high-profile tycoons on Earth escape Japan just months before his trial? Carlos Ghosn's escape leaves Ja… 22 minutes ago Naharnet Ghosn's Escape Leaves Japan Red-Faced https://t.co/vHa9XxjhLX 28 minutes ago