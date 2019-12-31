Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:43Published 3 hours ago Live fire used to disperse Baghdad protesters Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on a bridge in central Baghdad, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said. There appeared to be no.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:48Published on November 6, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after U.S. air strikes Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, torching a...

Reuters 2 hours ago



Iraq protesters attempting to storm US embassy Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the US embassy in Baghdad following American air strikes which killed 25 fighters from an...

WorldNews 6 hours ago





Tweets about this