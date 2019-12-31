Global  

Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.
News video: Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege 02:04

 Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air strikes, and the incident risks drawing the country further into proxy conflict between Tehran and...

