Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

Hindu Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BJP's O Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News 03:54

 GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS OUT AT PRIYANKA GANDHI, UP DEPUTY CM: PFI BEHIND ALL DAMAGED PROPERTY, ARSON & ANARCHY IN UP, UP...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader [Video]'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader

Congress leader Arif Khan said Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly's resolution against CAA. Earlier in the day, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Proposal passed in Kerala assembly against citizenship Act, BJP protests. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to demand withdrawal of CAA

Moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the resolution was supported by all the MLAs except BJP's O Rajagopal.
DNA

‘Scrap CAA’: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against citizenship law


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArifAhsan19

arif353 RT @mundampra: First state in India passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CCA. Thats Kerala assembly...well educated people know the… 39 seconds ago

_philalethes_

Vivek RT @ANI: Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. https://t.co/xMvCZeBgVp 44 seconds ago

BrajMrinal

Mrinal Braj RT @PTI_News: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges Rajya Sabha Chairman to initiate breach of Parliament privileges & contempt proceedings agai… 1 minute ago

NRsiyer

NRS Dear learned state of India Please listen to sadguru video especially the secular marks for India zero secular mar… https://t.co/OlIl6JZaSd 2 minutes ago

Javeed_Ahsan

Javeed Ahsan محمد جاوید اَحسن Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA | City - Times of India Videos https://t.co/iDr7nC0UUg 4 minutes ago

joe63903030

Joji RT @DearthOfSid: #Kerala state assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Act becoming the first state to do s… 10 minutes ago

ismail_taif

Mohammad ismail اسماعیل RT @rkshinde1996: Kerala assembly passes resolution against #CitizenshipAct #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA #IndiaAgainstCAA https://t.co/URx0R1g… 10 minutes ago

poopoonga

Poongulali RT @sanjukta: Two headlines: Kerala Tops Niti Ayog's Sustainable Development Goal Index. Kerala State Assembly passes unanimous resolutio… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.