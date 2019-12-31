Global  

Grass fire in Western Sydney downgraded to Watch and Act ahead of fireworks

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Following a horror day of bushfires throughout NSW and Victoria, a grassfire in the Western Sydney suburb of Greystanes has now been brought under control.
Emergency warning issued for out-of-control fire in Western Sydney ahead of fireworks

Following a horror day of bushfires throughout NSW and Victoria, an emergency warning has been issued for a grass fire in Greystanes.
SBS

