Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A Greek registered tanker has been attacked by armed men close to a port in Cameroon. Eight people were taken hostage and one person was injured during the strike.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cameroon: Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker

A Greek registered tanker has been attacked by armed men close to a port in Cameroon. Eight people were taken hostage and one person was injured during the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.