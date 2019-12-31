Carrie Lam: Protests brought Hong Kong ‘sadness’ in 2019.
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () HONG KONG (AP) — Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought “sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage,” the city’s leader said Tuesday, vowing to tackle underlying social and economic problems in the coming year. In a News Year’s address, Carrie Lam said that 2019 brought “challenges not seen before,” and that she would […]
Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters. Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has...