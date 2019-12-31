Global  

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government protesters gathered outside to condemn American air stikes. The embassy is inside the high-security Green zone.
News video: Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad 13:27

 Public anger grows after US attacks on Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters.

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach [Video]President Donald Trump Blames Iran For U.S. Embassy Breach

President Donald Trump is putting the blame on Iran after Iraqi Shiite militiamen and protesters broke into the U.S. Embassy over deadly U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

Trump: Iran 'fully responsible' for tensions around US embassy

US president blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on Iraq for support.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •MENAFN.comIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comeuronews

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in Baghdad

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in BaghdadUS President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the embassy.Trump tweeted that...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •France 24Japan Today

katpacker1

katpacker RT @nytimes: Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to dea… 4 seconds ago

hw_renewe

Harold Wicks RT @Ian56789: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over U.S. War Crimes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down doors & setti… 5 seconds ago

JamesTKapo

JamesT.Kapogiannis RT @PressTV: PRESSTV EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the moment that Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in #Baghdad https://t.co/gLOxV3WBNK 6 seconds ago

LindaLiberty9

🇺🇸🙏🏻✝ Linda Liberty ✝🙏🏻🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @RockyWinston007: Video: Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in #Baghdad as They shout DEATH TO AMERICA & burn down the embassy wall. T… 11 seconds ago

adkerr2

Smokey RT @CBSNews: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down… 19 seconds ago

_PunishedHenry

Henry ☭ RT @ReadAndAct_: Americans will be angrier at Iraqi people allegedly yelling "Death to America" instead of being mad that we have bases, tr… 1 minute ago

FavataPeter

Peter Favata RT @Text88022: Iraqi protesters break down the U.S. embassy gate and storm the compound Crowd Chanting ‘Down Down USA’ ‘Death to Americ… 2 minutes ago

toriaspencer14

Victoria Spencer RT @Alyssa_Milano: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking… 2 minutes ago

