England in South Africa: Ollie Pope is recovered and ready for second Test

syed salman RT @SkyCricket: STUMPS 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ollie Pope's unbeaten second Test fifty helps England to 262-9 on day of second Test against South Africa… 1 minute ago syed salman RT @ESPNcricinfo: South Africa's day at Newlands, but Ollie Pope has kept England fighting through to stumps with 56*. https://t.co/W93hP… 1 minute ago KIRAN KUMAR RSA v ENG, 2nd Test ENG 262-9 James Anderson*: 3 (12) Ollie Pope: 56 (132) Kagiso Rabada 18-3-63-2 Day 1: Stumps C… https://t.co/Eu2j6Fdb0o 2 minutes ago syed salman RT @cricbuzz: England end Day 1 on 2⃣6⃣2⃣-9⃣, as Ollie Pope's grind continues (56*). South Africa will be keen on wrapping things up tomorr… 2 minutes ago satyapal RT @ESPNcricinfo: Some important late hitting from Ollie Pope gets him his second Test half-century and has taken England past 250 👏 https… 2 minutes ago Suryateja RT @cricbuzz: Ollie Pope exhibits tremendous grit in a dogged half-century, in an attempt to stretch England's total closer to 300. #SAvENG… 3 minutes ago svenc RT @ITGDsports: #SAvENG | 2nd Test, Day 1: Ollie Pope’s fighting 56 not out takes England to 262 for 9 at Stumps South Africa pacers shine… 3 minutes ago Willow TV Canada Second Test fifty for Ollie Pope #SAvENG #England #SouthAfrica @willowtv_canada @englandcricket @OfficialCSA… https://t.co/oM8leTROb4 5 minutes ago