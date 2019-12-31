Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

England in South Africa: Ollie Pope is recovered and ready for second Test

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ollie Pope is "ready to go" if selected for England's second Test match against South Africa which starts on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News [Video]Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published

Intense moment curious crocodile attacks camera in South Africa [Video]Intense moment curious crocodile attacks camera in South Africa

The awe-inspiring moment is captured as a crocodile in Bo-Karoo, South Africa wanders up to a trail camera and gives it an almighty chomp on Monday (November 25). "I placed the camera on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa vs England second Test: Ollie Pope ‘ready to go’ if called upon after recovering from sickness bug

Ollie Pope is ‘ready to go’ for the second Test after being struck down by the sickness bug that has swept through the England dressing room. The 21-year-old...
talkSPORT

England in South Africa: Jofra Archer fitness worry for second Test

BBC Local News: Sussex -- England will make a late call on fast bowler Jofra Archer after he is unable to play a full part in training before Friday's second...
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

SyedSalu10

syed salman RT @SkyCricket: STUMPS 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ollie Pope's unbeaten second Test fifty helps England to 262-9 on day of second Test against South Africa… 1 minute ago

SyedSalu10

syed salman RT @ESPNcricinfo: South Africa's day at Newlands, but Ollie Pope has kept England fighting through to stumps with 56*. https://t.co/W93hP… 1 minute ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RSA v ENG, 2nd Test ENG 262-9 James Anderson*: 3 (12) Ollie Pope: 56 (132) Kagiso Rabada 18-3-63-2 Day 1: Stumps C… https://t.co/Eu2j6Fdb0o 2 minutes ago

SyedSalu10

syed salman RT @cricbuzz: England end Day 1 on 2⃣6⃣2⃣-9⃣, as Ollie Pope's grind continues (56*). South Africa will be keen on wrapping things up tomorr… 2 minutes ago

satyapalsingh28

satyapal RT @ESPNcricinfo: Some important late hitting from Ollie Pope gets him his second Test half-century and has taken England past 250 👏 https… 2 minutes ago

Suryate07330957

Suryateja RT @cricbuzz: Ollie Pope exhibits tremendous grit in a dogged half-century, in an attempt to stretch England's total closer to 300. #SAvENG… 3 minutes ago

svencjohn_steve

svenc RT @ITGDsports: #SAvENG | 2nd Test, Day 1: Ollie Pope’s fighting 56 not out takes England to 262 for 9 at Stumps South Africa pacers shine… 3 minutes ago

willowtv_canada

Willow TV Canada Second Test fifty for Ollie Pope #SAvENG #England #SouthAfrica @willowtv_canada @englandcricket @OfficialCSA… https://t.co/oM8leTROb4 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.