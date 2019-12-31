Global  

Hong Kong cancels famous New Year's Eve fireworks amid protest fears

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong has scrapped its New Year's Eve fireworks over safety concerns, after it was announced that a mass protest would be held.
Hong Kong activists stage New Year's Eve protests

Hong Kong protesters made long human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020,...
CBC.ca

Hong Kong protesters stage New Year marches, little festive cheer

Hong Kong protesters formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in...
Reuters


