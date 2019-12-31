

Recent related news from verified sources North Korean leader calls for ‘military countermeasures’ SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active “diplomatic and military countermeasures” to preserve the country’s...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago



Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military counter-measures' Seoul/Pyongyang, Dec 31 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for "diplomatic and military counter-measures" for preserving the country's sovereignty...

Sify 6 hours ago



