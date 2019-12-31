RFE Soto Multilingual Media Maestro #CITYIMAGES New Year's Eve, North Korea's 'gift,' Newseum closing: 5 things you need to know Tuesday https://t.co/M3OTPEjEd6 via @usatoday 1 hour ago soccerman New Year's Eve, North Korea's 'gift,' Newseum closing: 5 things you need to know Tuesday The end of 2019 has arriv… https://t.co/PbQv3OvZMe 2 hours ago News Facto North Korea may have a New Year gift for US. All eyes are on Kim Jong Un's annual speech - Livemint https://t.co/HldHe0gPaI 2 hours ago honey🍯 RT @lilbrowngurrl: @simi_5574 North Korea’s New Year’s Eve gift drop be like 😳 7 hours ago ja$leen @simi_5574 North Korea’s New Year’s Eve gift drop be like 😳 7 hours ago PrayCoast2Coast Hill: NK 'Christmas Gift' Threat Looms Through New Year - Newsmax An ominous threat from North Korea about a "Chri… https://t.co/PdYWlAm2jI 7 hours ago bryan HAPPY NEW YEAR! ☢️💣 https://t.co/0v8LnCH4b6 7 hours ago Ravindran Nair North Korea may have a New Year gift for US. All eyes are on Kim Jong Un's annual speech https://t.co/5yJ4pRpbid 9 hours ago