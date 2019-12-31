Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years

Hindu Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled ₹102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs 05:28

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirmala Sitharaman announces special window to provide funds for stalled housing projects [Video]Nirmala Sitharaman announces special window to provide funds for stalled housing projects

Nirmala Sitharaman announces special window to provide funds for stalled housing projects

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Govt unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects to be implemented in the...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-DayDNAZee News

Nirmala Sitharaman waives MDR charges for some businesses

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges for businesses with over ₹50 crore annual revenues will be waived...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shanfreeforever

Shantanu RT @SwarajyaMag: Road To $5 Trillion Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils India’s First Ever Rs 102 Lakh Crore National Infra Pipeline http… 5 minutes ago

vinod1710

विनोद कुमार जैन Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years https://t.co/NiQrQ5IO6G 25 minutes ago

vckanagu

Kanakarajan R RT @businessline: Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh cr of infra projects for next 5 years Read more: https://t.co/BEygs88zzo #Nirmal… 36 minutes ago

Archana65789664

Archana Mishra RT @VijayaRahatkar: FM @nsitharaman ji unveils ₹102 lakh crore infrastructure plan. Striking fact is that Modi govt has different DNA. It… 42 minutes ago

fanclub_gopalji

गोपाल कृष्णा अग्रवाल जी फैन क्लब RT @gopalkagarwal: #FM #NirmalaSitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years | News - Times of India Videos. We d… 57 minutes ago

Venky3812

Venky RT @Saru81589968: Road To $5 Trillion Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils India’s First Ever Rs 102 Lakh Crore National Infra Pipeline http… 1 hour ago

sinmani

Manish Sinha After all the noise ends, it will be the state of economy that will determine the fate of the people (and the govt)… https://t.co/bpAonjHDjd 1 hour ago

VijayKrishnaGVK

Vijay Krishna🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: .@nsitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infra plan to achieve $5 trillion target by 2025 https://t.co/baYYHkVvfr https://t.c… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.