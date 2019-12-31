Global  

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the gate denounced U.S. air strikes in Iraq.
U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes 00:43

 The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the gate denounced U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

Live fire used to disperse Baghdad protesters [Video]Live fire used to disperse Baghdad protesters

Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on a bridge in central Baghdad, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said. There appeared to be no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published


The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government protesters gathered outside to condemn American air stikes.
