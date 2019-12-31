U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

comfy sofa RT @georgegalloway: Actions have consequences ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Other father’s sons are made to face them. Get your people out of #Iraq wh… 6 seconds ago Saul Sanchez ☯️ RT @DailyMail: Donald Trump blames Iran for attack on US embassy in Baghdad https://t.co/ChCgcDgBq1 14 seconds ago pop!goestheweasel RT @Reuters: U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in #Baghdad for their safety, Iraqi officials said,… 21 seconds ago Egyptianstyle11 textTRUMPTO#88022 RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: Majority of U.S. Embassy staff in Baghdad have been evacuated, but a few protection staff remain as “thousands”… 26 seconds ago Hilary Ferencak RT @Joyce_Karam: BREAKING: US Embassy in Baghdad #Iraq under attack by PMF protesters after US strikes on pro Iran militia. Staff been **ev… 32 seconds ago ElMayG US envoy reportedly evacuated as Baghdad protesters rally outside embassy amid fury over air strikes (PHOTOS/VIDEOS… https://t.co/pcB3YSs2rV 1 minute ago Team B RT @Reuters: The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad as thousands of protesters and militi… 1 minute ago Michelle Schleifer RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad as thousands of p… 1 minute ago