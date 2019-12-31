Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Here's where to get free coffee, meal deals, drink specials on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020 with some freebies and deals. New Year's Day also is National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year’s Eve deadliest holiday for drivers

New Year’s Eve deadliest holiday for drivers 01:43

 New Year&apos;s Eve is known to be the deadliest holiday for drivers. First responders plan to be on high alert for drunk drivers Tuesday night, and are asking you to do your part to keep roads safe.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

World Rings In New Year . [Video]World Rings In New Year .

Laura Podesta reports thousands are expected to pack New York's Times Square to ring in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Lexington Police: Start the new year right; don't drink and drive [Video]Lexington Police: Start the new year right; don't drink and drive

Lexington Police wants to remind people to drive safely as they celebrate the new year.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours: When Target, Best Buy, Walmart and others are open

What time does Costco close on New Year's Eve? Is Walmart open on New Year's Day? Here are major retailers and grocery chains' holiday hours.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Grimsby Telegraph

Lyft to offer discount on rides for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Revelers on Long Island are eligible for a $20 combined discount for Lyft rides onÂ New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Newsday


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.