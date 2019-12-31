Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

High-end stores in Hong Kong face closures as mainland Chinese stay away

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The political unrest in Hong Kong hasn't only strained the political situation; it has also had a major impact on its many luxury shops. With no end to the protests in sight, shop owners are worrying about the future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong protesters demand Chinese traders leave the territory

Hong Kong protesters demand Chinese traders leave the territory 00:50

 About 100 protesters marched through a Hong Kong mall shouting, “Liberate Hong Kong!” and “Return to the mainland!”View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt [Video]Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:42Published

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt [Video]Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won&apos;t end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong: Several arrested in protests against mainland shoppers

Fifteen pro-democracy demonstrators who targeted a shopping mall near the border with mainland China have been detained. Hong Kong's protest movement has...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters shouting “Liberate Hong Kong!” marched through a shopping mall Saturday to demand that mainland Chinese traders leave the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

mickietcwong

cableitoh01 RT @ROSMARINXXX: https://t.co/k56ERcXHqn High-end stores in Hong Kong face closures as mainland Chinese stay away ....until at least 2047?! 29 minutes ago

cliffordcoonan

Clifford Coonan https://t.co/dylCOVUEIj High-end stores in Hong Kong face closures as mainland Chinese stay away 31 minutes ago

ROSMARINXXX

Rob Roy https://t.co/k56ERcXHqn High-end stores in Hong Kong face closures as mainland Chinese stay away ....until at least 2047?! 2 hours ago

cliffordcoonan

Clifford Coonan High-end stores in Hong Kong face closures as mainland Chinese stay away https://t.co/dylCOVUEIj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.