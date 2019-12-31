Global  

Mexico arrests seven suspects in Mormon family massacre

SBS Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Seven suspects have been arrested over last month's massacre of nine Mormon women and children in the country's north.
Authorities arrest suspects in family massacre in Mexico [Video]Authorities arrest suspects in family massacre in Mexico

&quot;Several individuals&quot; suspected of involvement in the massacre of a Mormon family in northern Mexico last month were arrested Sunday, the Mexican Attorney General&apos;s Office..

Massacre brings Mormon sects together [Video]Massacre brings Mormon sects together

Members of a breakaway Mormon community tucked in the hills of northern Mexico buried the last of their dead on Saturday after a devastating massacre, and some headed for safer ground in the United..

Mexican Police Chief Arrested in Massacre of Mormon Family

MEXICO CITY — The police chief of a small town near Mexico’s border with the United States has been arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the...
Seattle Times

Police chief arrested over suspected links to Mormon massacre in Mexico

The group belonged to the LeBaron family - a breakaway Mormon community that settled in the hills and plains of northern Mexico decades ago
Independent

