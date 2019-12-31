Global  

Churchill Airport? Plan to rename Heathrow never moved ahead

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Newly public documents reveal that former British Prime Minister John Major was interested in renaming Heathrow Airport after wartime leader Winston Churchill but never moved forward on the idea. Documents released Tuesday show that Major considered the idea in 1996 after receiving a letter urging him to drop the “stupid” name of […]
