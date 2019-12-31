Global  

China investigates SARS-like virus as dozens struck by pneumonia

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Health experts have been dispatched to the central city of Wuhan after 27 people were struck down by viral pneumonia. A 2003 outbreak of the highly-contagious SARS virus was covered up and killed hundreds of people.
China probes pneumonia outbreak for SARS links: state media

China is investigating an outbreak of atypical pneumonia that is suspected of being linked to a flu-like virus that killed hundreds of people in 2003.
SBS Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsCBS News

China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumonia

China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumoniaBeijing (AFP) Jan 3, 2020 China on Friday confirmed more cases of a mystery viral pneumonia that has sparked fears about a resurgence of SARS, the flu-like...
Terra Daily


