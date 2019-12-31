Global  

Carrie Lam: Protests brought Hong Kong 'sadness' in 2019

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Carrie Lam: Protests brought Hong Kong 'sadness' in 2019HONG KONG: Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought “sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage," the city's leader said Tuesday, vowing to tackle underlying social and economic problems in the coming year. In a News Year's address, Carrie Lam said that 2019 brought...
News video: Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt 03:42

 Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020. The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters. Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has...

Carrie Lam: Protests brought Hong Kong ‘sadness’ in 2019.

HONG KONG (AP) — Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought “sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage,” the city’s leader said...
Seattle Times

Lam promises to listen, find solutions for HK in 2020

Hong Kong, Dec 31 (IANS) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a New Year's Eve message on Tuesday that she had the responsibility to solve the citys...
Sify

