Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Turkish Airlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker Boeing Co over the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX following two fatal crashes, the carrier said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Will Share Compensation From Boeing With Employees

American Airlines Will Share Compensation From Boeing With Employees 00:19

 American Airlines says it will share some of the compensation it received from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets with its employees.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production [Video]Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Business Insider reports Boeing will halt production of its 737 Max narrow-body jet in January. The jet has been grounded worldwide since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. It was the second..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published

Jim Cramer on Boeing's 737 MAX, the Trade Deal and Elizabeth Warren [Video]Jim Cramer on Boeing's 737 MAX, the Trade Deal and Elizabeth Warren

Jim Cramer is weighing in on the most recent Boeing 737 MAX news, the U.S.-China trade deal and why he's focused on Elizabeth Warren.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 08:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal

Turkish Airlines and Boeing Co have agreed on compensation for certain losses caused by grounded and undelivered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Turkish airline...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

TopAviationNews

Top Aviation News (Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX – https://t.co/vTOSosv0z0) has been published… https://t.co/86859OxxVi 1 day ago

almaguer_nunez

David Almaguer Nuñez RT @FlightModeblog: #TurkishAirlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker #Boeing Co over the grounding of the #Boeing 737 MAX fo… 3 days ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX https://t.co/X4JhDBqtIw #topNews https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm… 3 days ago

AffairsEast

Middle East Affairs Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX https://t.co/beEqM4YX5p https://t.co/TexlkuMT7N 3 days ago

FlightModeblog

FlightMode #TurkishAirlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker #Boeing Co over the grounding of the #Boeing 737 MA… https://t.co/r0bGzPqyGW 3 days ago

mundoaeroclub

Aeroclub RT @ReutersAero: Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX https://t.co/mIbhgjxVpH 3 days ago

FlyinAdamBadger

Adam . @TurkishAirlines says reaches compensation deal over @Boeing 737 MAX @BoeingAirplanes @FAANews @ReutersAero… https://t.co/VIFbL5AR20 3 days ago

afnanullahkh

Dr. Afnan Ullah ڈاکٹر افنان اللہ خان RT @brecordernews: Turkish Airlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker Boeing Co over the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX follo… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.