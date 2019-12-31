Global  

Sydney New Year's Eve 2019 fireworks

The Age Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sydney New Year's Eve 2019 - Sydney celebrates the end of 2019 with colour and extravagance.
New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular 03:22

 When it's happening and what you need to know.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite protests

A petition signed by more than 270,000 people had called for the fireworks display to be cancelled.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSJapan TodayWorldNewscbs4.comNPRSeattle Times

Harbour fireworks will feel surreal this year, but the show must go on

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display benefits both the community and the economy.
The Age

