China’s Xi urges Hong Kong stability in New Year’s address

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests. In a New Year’s address Tuesday evening, Xi said a peaceful, harmonious environment was key to the Asian financial hub’s prosperity. “Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and […]
News video: Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters

Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters 01:29

 Hong Kong police arrested around a dozen protesters on Saturday (December 28), using pepper spray and batons on those who took part in a "shopping protest" aimed at disrupting business in a town near the border with mainland China.

President Xi Jinping expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address


IndiaTimes

Hong Kong cancels famous New Year's Eve fireworks amid protest fears

Hong Kong has scrapped its New Year's Eve fireworks over safety concerns, after it was announced that a mass protest would be held.
SBS


