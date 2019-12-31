Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thalapathy 64 First Look: Vijay gives a blurry and intense look in the first poster of 'Master'

DNA Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Tamil star Vijay took to his Twitter page and shared the first look of his upcoming Thalapathy 64 titled 'Master'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

KGF 2 Star YASH aka ROCKY First Look Out | Kolar Gold Fields Chapter 2 POSTER [Video]KGF 2 Star YASH aka ROCKY First Look Out | Kolar Gold Fields Chapter 2 POSTER

KGF 2 1st look Posters: Rocking Star Yash Rebuilding an Empire in the first poster of the film.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:33Published

Kangana INSULTS Bollywood For CAB, Panga First Look, Taimur's 3rd Birthday Party | Top 10 News [Video]Kangana INSULTS Bollywood For CAB, Panga First Look, Taimur's 3rd Birthday Party | Top 10 News

Taimur's 'Christmas-themed' birthday Party , Laxmi Agarwal Dances On Dheeme Dheeme Song, Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Kangana Ranaut’s First Look Poster Of Panga Movie released are among the Top..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thalapathy 64 first look: Vijay’s next titled Master


Indian Express

Jawaani Jaaneman first look poster: Saif Ali Khan in this quirky look will leave you intrigued

The first look poster of the much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers. The movie poster is quite...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATrollmemes

Ajith Troll Memes RT @andrea_jeremiah: First Look of MASTER starring Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Music by Anirudh #Master #Thalapathy64 h… 2 seconds ago

Jayapra65385019

Jayaprakash RT @behindwoods: Master - Official First Look Reaction | Thalapathy Vijay | Lokesh Kanagaraj | Anirudh Video Link: https://t.co/6ZoiDMfzIL… 2 seconds ago

JerseyNo_18

Sathish  RT @igtamil: Official: Thalapathy 64 Title & first Look #Vijay #Vijay64 #LokeshKanagaraj #master #Thalapathy64FirstLook #Thalapathy64FLday… 5 seconds ago

IamDinesh67

💥 Dinesh💥 RT @pinkvilla: Thalapathy 64 first look OUT: Vijay's film titled as MASTER; actor's intriguing blur look leaves us curious - https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago

TweetOffl

Tweet Daily ᴮᴵᴳᴵᴸ RT @sekartweets: .@Dir_Lokesh proves from the first look poster that #Master is not going to be yet another usual Thalapathy Vijay film. Wa… 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.