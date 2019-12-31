Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Five things to know about the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Here we go again. For the second year in a row, the Seahawks will head out on the road to open the playoffs against an NFC East opponent. Last year, it was a trip to Dallas — and the Seahawks’ earliest playoff exit in seven previous postseason appearances under Pete Carroll. This week, the Seahawks […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Playoff Game

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Playoff Game 08:14

 The Eagles face the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz [Video]Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. ,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:39Published

Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back [Video]Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles wild-card playoff preview: Can Russell Wilson win again on road?

After narrowly missing out on winning the NFC West, the Seahawks now must begin their playoff road in Philadelphia and face the Eagles.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

How to Watch NFL Wild Card Playoffs — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Stream Online

Wild Card weekend concludes with a fascinating matchup between the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC West runner-up Seattle Seahawks. Despite the...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily Star

Tweets about this

auxreverie

♡ EVA MARIE ♡ COMMS OPEN how about five things I don't know 1. where most states and countries are 2. at what point laser guns run out of la… https://t.co/mPOYCLdz0l 2 minutes ago

Syafikaa_

kate RT @thegarygraham: It’s a brand new year. Introduce yourself. What are five things about you most people don’t know? 3 minutes ago

FremontTribune

Fremont Tribune Dry January isn’t for everyone, experts say. Some drinkers need treatment. Others are trying Dry-ish January. Here… https://t.co/uKnDez6nGH 9 minutes ago

facebuko

Jonas Roque ➐ Five things about me most people don’t know: 1. There was a year when I juggled the following: college student cou… https://t.co/8quin7aSBS 13 minutes ago

alan_uplc

Alan Mills It’s a brand new year. Introduce yourself. What are five things about you most people don’t know? I’ll start: 1/2 22 minutes ago

BrandenP21

Branden Pulleyblank RT @nwi: Dry January isn’t for everyone, experts say. Some drinkers need treatment. Others are trying Dry-ish January. Here are five things… 23 minutes ago

TheCR

Community Roundtable Our next #cmgr webinar is for any new community folks out there! @kschottphoto shares five things you have to know… https://t.co/YP9DfLtbIN 25 minutes ago

nsajose

Nsajose Hey there my name is Jose, and here are five things most people don't know about me. https://t.co/3rcp6X4t09 https://t.co/1pmRUN1ecW 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.