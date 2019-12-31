Germany shuts nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022. Utility company EnBW has said it will take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) Tuesday. The plant’s license […]

Deutsche Welle 37 minutes ago



