Germany shuts nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022. Utility company EnBW has said it will take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) Tuesday. The plant’s license […]
