Protesters try to break into U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after air strikes
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group
Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air strikes, and the incident risks drawing the country further into proxy conflict between Tehran and...
Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases... Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews •BBC News