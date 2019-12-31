Global  

Protesters try to break into U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after air strikes

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group
News video: Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege 02:04

 Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air strikes, and the incident risks drawing the country further into proxy conflict between Tehran and...

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged

Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad..

Protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad

Crowds gathered after US airstrikes killed 25 fighters and wounded 55 from an Iran-backed militia.

Protesters outside U.S. Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases...
U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department

All American personnel of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad are secure and there has been no breach of the facility, where protesters and militia fighters enraged by...
kardenche

Julio César Ramírez RT @RT_com: #Iran slams #US ‘audacity’ to blame it for Baghdad embassy storming MORE: https://t.co/gkNrvepwoY VIDEO: Protesters break int… 12 seconds ago

SOLOMONANTON1

SOLOMON ANTON NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED!!!!!!!!! Protesters Attack U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Chanting ‘Death to America’ https://t.co/digEdaraxA 33 seconds ago

RT_com

RT #Iran slams #US ‘audacity’ to blame it for Baghdad embassy storming MORE: https://t.co/gkNrvepwoY VIDEO: Proteste… https://t.co/wDEGWjvgcE 1 minute ago

typhanieluv

ObamaCrat RT @paulwaldman1: March 16, 2003: "We will, in fact, be greeted as liberators." - Dick Cheney December 31, 2019: "Protesters chanting ‘Dea… 1 minute ago

DavidleeDr

David Lee Protesters chanting ‘Death to America’ break into U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad https://t.co/2CrwMW0o8j 1 minute ago

CuntyLiberal

Cunty Liberal RT @JJohnsonLaw: I assume Republicans will call for 11 hours of testimony from Mike Pompeo, including questioning him about why he was asle… 1 minute ago

kateloving

katelovingshenk 🕊🐾🐘 #WeAreTheSquad RT @ProgressiveG2: Protesters Attack U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Chanting ‘Death to America’ https://t.co/UgI7bdaJlb - Just maybe if the U.S. sto… 2 minutes ago

KarenTookeyCoff

Karen Tookey-Coffey RT @johnlundin: Is Baghdad going to be Trump's Benghazi..? Who let the protesters in, Donald? - Protesters chanting ‘Death to America’ bre… 3 minutes ago

