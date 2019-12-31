French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision, a lawyer for Michelin said.
A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday (December 31) lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision. Zachary Goelman reports.
Michelin Star chef Michael Mina brings some delicious food to the set and talks to BAF host Michelle Griego about his ultimate 49ers Tailgate experience featuring some of the Bay Area's most celebrated..