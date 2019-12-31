French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision, a lawyer for Michelin said. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

27 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star 01:18 A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday (December 31) lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision. Zachary Goelman reports.