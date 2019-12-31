Global  

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision, a lawyer for Michelin said.
News video: French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star 01:18

 A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday (December 31) lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision. Zachary Goelman reports.

